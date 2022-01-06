ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.42%)
AVN 100.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.66%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.79%)
GGGL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.25%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.63%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.25%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.16%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.57%)
PTC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 34.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
TPLP 32.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.5%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.82 Decreased By ▼ -8.62 (-6.98%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.38%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (10.55%)
YOUW 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (10.45%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.64%)
BR30 19,666 Decreased By -549.8 (-2.72%)
KSE100 45,189 Decreased By -218.6 (-0.48%)
KSE30 17,776 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
US bonds sell-off extends as Fed flags earlier start to rate hikes

Reuters 06 Jan 2022

SYDNEY: Treasury yields edged higher along the curve on Thursday, as traders narrowed the odds on an early hike in US interest rates and a faster pace of Federal Reserve stimulus withdrawal.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose 1.4 basis points (bps) to 1.7140%, the highest level since April 2021. Two-year yields, which track short-term rate expectations, inched up to a new 22 month top of 0.8380%.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting hinted they might hike rates as early as March, when analysts had thought May or June were more likely start dates.

Some participants also thought it could be appropriate to start reeling in the size of the bank's balance sheet in tandem with hikes.

"After pussyfooting around the start of tapering for months, the Fed theme changed rapidly to faster tapering, and earlier and more rate hikes," said Rabobank strategist Philip Marey.

"Now we can add earlier and faster balance sheet reduction."

Fed funds futures imply an almost 80% chance of a rise to 0.25% at the March Fed meeting, and rates around 0.80% by the end of the year.

