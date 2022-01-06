ANL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.6%)
AVN 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.79%)
GGGL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.25%)
GGL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
GTECH 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.21%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.16%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.77%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 34.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
TREET 42.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
TRG 115.10 Decreased By ▼ -8.34 (-6.76%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.38%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (12.39%)
YOUW 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.7%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.63%)
BR30 19,688 Decreased By -528.4 (-2.61%)
KSE100 45,204 Decreased By -204.3 (-0.45%)
KSE30 17,786 Decreased By -84.1 (-0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt debt hits historic high of Rs40.9trn

Recorder Report Updated 06 Jan 2022

KARACHI: The federal government’s total debt stocks rose to a historic level of Rs 40.9 trillion by the end of November 2021.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday reported that the country’s domestic and external debt went up by 6 percent during July-Nov of this fiscal year (FY22).

The central government’s total domestic and external debt stocks touched a new peak of Rs 40.973 trillion in November 2021 up from Rs 38.699 trillion in June 2021, depicting an increase of Rs 2.27 trillion.

Analysts said that the federal government’s borrowing to fill the rising fiscal gap has resulted in massive debt stocks. Major borrowing by the federal government was made for the foreign resources that reflect the federal government’s reliance on domestic resources is very minimal, they added.

PTI govt to make $55bn debt payment during its tenure: Fawad Chaudhry

However, they said, the monetary tightening and increase in the interest rates will result in higher servicing cost in coming months.

According to the SBP, a major surge was recorded in external debt, which rose by 17 percent. The central government’s external debt reached Rs 14.146 trillion in November 2021 compared to Rs 12.434 trillion in June 2021, showing an increase of Rs 1.71 trillion in the first five months of this fiscal year. External debt comprised Rs 13.944 trillion of long-term debt and Rs 202.6 billion of short-term debt.

The federal government’s domestic debt increased by Rs 560 billion to Rs 26.827 trillion in November 2021, up from Rs 26.265 trillion in June 2021.

The total domestic debt stocks are composed of permanent debt, unfunded debt and floating debt.

Out of total domestic debt, long term debt stood at Rs 20.993 trillion, and short-term loans Rs 5.793 trillion. Permanent debt stood at Rs 17.366 trillion, unfunded debt Rs 3.62 trillion and foreign currency loans Rs 7.5 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP Federal Government FY22 external debt stocks

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Govt debt hits historic high of Rs40.9trn

Pulses, rice, eggs, chicken: Hike in prices blamed on seasonal factors

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

CPEC projects: China invested over $25bn, generated 75,000 jobs: envoy

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Read more stories