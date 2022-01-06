ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022
Pakistan

Imran will emerge victorious: SACM

Recorder Report 06 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Hassan Khawar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in transparency.

He said “After the Election Commission’s investigation, misconceptions about the PTI’s funding model will automatically disappear, and Prime Minister Imran Khan will, as always, emerge victorious”.

He said this while responding to a question on PTI foreign funding case while addressing a press conference held here on Wednesday.

Talking about the ‘Nawaz Sharif deal’, he said that the people will see that the impression of the deal will gradually be linked to his health and politics. “Successive audio leaks related to media show how, in the previous regime, conspiracies against democracy were hatched to deliberately doctor ideologies and to realign independent voices to personal likes and dislikes,” he added.

According to him, on behalf of the government and 220 million Pakistanis, he would like to send a message to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters that our thoughts and best wishes are with them. The time has come for the world powers to play their role in giving the Kashmiri people their due in the light of the UN Charter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan PTI foreign funding case Hassan Khawar

