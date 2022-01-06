Imran will emerge victorious: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Hassan Khawar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in transparency.

He said “After the Election Commission’s investigation, misconceptions about the PTI’s funding model will automatically disappear, and Prime Minister Imran Khan will, as always, emerge victorious”.

He said this while responding to a question on PTI foreign funding case while addressing a press conference held here on Wednesday.

Talking about the ‘Nawaz Sharif deal’, he said that the people will see that the impression of the deal will gradually be linked to his health and politics. “Successive audio leaks related to media show how, in the previous regime, conspiracies against democracy were hatched to deliberately doctor ideologies and to realign independent voices to personal likes and dislikes,” he added.

According to him, on behalf of the government and 220 million Pakistanis, he would like to send a message to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters that our thoughts and best wishes are with them. The time has come for the world powers to play their role in giving the Kashmiri people their due in the light of the UN Charter.

