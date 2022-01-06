German envoy calls on Wapda chairman

LAHORE: German Ambassador to Pakistan Excellency Bernhard Schlagheck called on Chairman Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) on Wednesday.

The matters pertaining to mutual cooperation between the German institutions in water and hydropower sectors were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, WAPDA Chairman thanked Germany for its assistance for hydropower projects through KfW. He said that KfW and WAPDA have a history of strong relationship for development of the two sectors. Elaborating the innovative financial plan, devised for construction of its mega projects, he stated that WAPDA is undertaking a number of water and hydropower projects.

