LDI licence: PTA begins accepting applications

Tahir Amin 06 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started accepting applications for Long Distance and International (LDI) license for Pakistan as the initial license fee is $ 0.5 million for Pakistan.

The application processing fee for LDI license is $ 500 and issue for the provision of end-to-end communication between points that are located in Pakistan with points that are located outside of Pakistan.

Fees in the following amounts, payable in Pak rupees, by direct credit to the designated bank accounts of the Authority, under intimation to the Authority, through normal banking channels: application fee of $ 500 (or equivalent forex value in Rs), initial fee–LL License of $ 10,000 (or equivalent Forex value in Rs) per region applied for, initial fee – LDI License of $ 500,000 (or equivalent Forex value in PKR), and initial fee – Radio Frequency Spectrum, for a requested block in a Designated Band.

For applicants for LDI license, a completed stand by letter of credit of $ 10 million (or equivalent Forex value in PKR) in favour of the Authority.

The licensee shall provide the mandatory services: (a) Long Distance and International Public Voice Telephone Service, (b) Long Distance and International Public Data Services, and (c) Such other Telecommunication Services as the Authority may by Regulations, require.

The Licensee shall notify and obtain a prior written approval of the Authority before:- (a) Establishment, maintenance or operation of a terrestrial transmission facility linking Pakistan with another country, including without limitation to a microwave or fiber optic cable transmission facility. (b) Establishment, maintenance or operation of an international submarine cable and /or satellite transmission facility linking Pakistan with, and enabling connectivity with, multiple countries.

The License does not authorize the following: (a) The Provision of Basic Public Telephone/Data Access Service; (b) Distribution of radio or television programming by means of a cable television transmission system; (c) Broadcasting of radio or television programming; (d) Mobile Communication Service; (e) Limited Mobility Communication Service; (f) The Establishment, maintenance or operation of a Telecommunications System to provide any Telecommunication Service that is not authorized in this License; and (g) Such other activities or Telecommunication services as the Authority may, by Regulation(s), prohibit.

This license shall be valid for a term of 20 (twenty) years. Applicants for the license will have to provide letter of application, CNIC or passport along with other relevant details /documents.

