Sindh decides to conduct survey on child labour

Karachi: A three-member UNICEF delegation called on Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at his office on Wednesday here in Sindh Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary was briefed by the delegation about the Child Labour Survey.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said, on the occasion, that a child labour survey would be conducted in the province in collaboration with UNICEF and it would be completed in the current financial year.

During the meeting, the UNICEF delegation said that the survey will be carried out in four months for which the necessary training will be given to the officers of the Sindh Labour Department.

Chief Secretary said that the Sindh government would provide Rs 96 million for the survey and an agreement would be signed between the Labour Department and UNICEF for the survey.

Mumtaz Ali Shah said that Sindh government had enacted Sindh Prohibition of Employment of Children Act in 2017 to eradicate child labour. Sindh has set up the Sindh Child Protection Authority to end all forms of violence against children. “Work is being done to strengthen the authority and capacity building of the officers.”

The UNICEF delegation appreciated the performance of the government with regard to child protection in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021