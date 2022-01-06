ICE canola futures rise

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose on Tuesday after two sessions of decline, lifted by strength in soyaoil and crude.

Canola’s gains also reflected catch-up to related markets from the previous day, when ICE canola was closed for trading, a broker said.

Most-active March canola gained $8.80 to $1,021.40 per tonne. March-May canola spread traded 2,437 times. US soyabean and corn futures climbed, underpinned by dry weather in parts of South America that could hurt yields in rival export markets. Euronext February rapeseed futures and Malaysian March palm oil futures gained ground.