KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.707 billion and the number of lots traded 12,527.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.528 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.947 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.912 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.622 billion), DJ (PKR 782.995 million), Platinum (PKR 639.299 million), Silver (PKR 403.076 million), SP 500 (PKR 388.734 million), Copper (PKR 270.091 million), Natural Gas (PKR 191.922 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 20.681 million). In Agricultural commodities, 6 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.164 million were traded.

