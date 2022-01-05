ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP seeks army's deployment for second phase of KPK LG polls

BR Web Desk 05 Jan 2022

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to seek the army's deployment in the second phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

The decision was taken due to the poor law and order situation observed during the first phase of the elections, a statement issued by the ECP said.

In the next phase, the army would be deployed alongside the police, it said.

ECP delays 2nd phase of KP LG elections till March

The ECP further noted that it would proceed with the legal action against people responsible for violence in the first phase of the local government elections.

Last week, the ECP decided to delay the second phase of local government elections in KPK till March.

The second phase of local body polls in the remaining 18 districts of the province, including Hazara and Malakand, will now be held in March.

Earlier, reports said the second phase of LG polls would be held on January 16, and the departments concerned were issued directives to make arrangements in this regard.

KPK ECP KPK polls

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

ECP seeks army's deployment for second phase of KPK LG polls

Uplift of Balochistan people among top priorities of govt: PM Imran

Omicron will spread in Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

Export proceeds: SBP amends foreign exchange regulations

Pakistan has successfully resolved aviation safety concerns: UN aviation body

Oil extends gains above $80 after OPEC+ output hike

Envoys scuffle at Afghan embassy in Rome

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee remains stable in inter-bank market

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

PM inaugurates Hakla-Dera Ismail motorway

Court rejects plea to form medical board for Zahir Jaffer

Read more stories