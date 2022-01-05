ECP seeks army's deployment for second phase of KPK LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to seek the army's deployment in the second phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

The decision was taken due to the poor law and order situation observed during the first phase of the elections, a statement issued by the ECP said.

In the next phase, the army would be deployed alongside the police, it said.

ECP delays 2nd phase of KP LG elections till March

The ECP further noted that it would proceed with the legal action against people responsible for violence in the first phase of the local government elections.

Last week, the ECP decided to delay the second phase of local government elections in KPK till March.

The second phase of local body polls in the remaining 18 districts of the province, including Hazara and Malakand, will now be held in March.

Earlier, reports said the second phase of LG polls would be held on January 16, and the departments concerned were issued directives to make arrangements in this regard.