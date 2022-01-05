ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pfizer and BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles jab

AFP Updated 05 Jan 2022

BERLIN: Germany's BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer, which partnered up to develop a Covid-19 vaccine in record time, said Wednesday they are working on a shingles vaccine using the same breakthrough mRNA technology.

The companies have signed a partnership deal and are aiming for clinical trials to start in the second half of 2022, they said in a joint statement.

"The collaboration aims to develop a new mRNA-based vaccine against shingles, leveraging the expertise and resources of both companies," said Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech.

The messenger RNA method made its debut with the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which was the first jab against Covid to be approved in the West in late 2020.

The coronavirus jab developed by US rival Moderna also uses mRNA technology.

Scientists believe mRNA vaccines, which provoke an immune response by delivering genetic molecules containing the code for key parts of a pathogen into human cells, could be a game-changer against many diseases.

They also take less time to develop than traditional vaccines.

Pfizer vaccine protecting against hospitalisation during Omicron wave

BioNTech's Covid-19 shot was developed and approved by regulators in less than a year.

BioNTech is also working on an mRNA-based malaria vaccine backed by the World Health Organization, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the European Union, with trials due to start in late 2022.

Shingles is a common disease around the world caused by reactivation of the same virus that causes chickenpox.

It can lead to extremely painful, disfiguring skin patches, and in rare cases to facial paralysis, deafness and blindness.

While there are currently approved vaccines for shingles, Pfizer and BioNTech said they wanted to develop an improved vaccine that potentially shows high efficacy and better tolerability.

BioNTech Pfizer US pharma giant

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Pfizer and BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles jab

Omicron will spread in Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

Vehicles and others: ECC set to rationalise tariff on hundreds of items

Pakistan has successfully resolved aviation safety concerns: UN aviation body

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee remains stable in inter-bank market

PM inaugurates Hakla-Dera Ismail motorway

Verdict reserved on formation of medical board for Zahir Jaffer

ECP report: Facade of 'Sadiq and Ameen' shredded into pieces, says Shehbaz

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

Hong Kong ramps up virus controls, bans flights from Pakistan, 7 other countries

China lauds launch of Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Read more stories