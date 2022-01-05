Court rejects plea to form medical board for Zahir Jaffer

A sessions court in Islamabad dismissed on Wednesday an application by Zahir Jaffer's counsel seeking the constitution of a medical board to determine his client's mental health.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani announced the verdict, which the court had reserved earlier today.

During the hearing on Wednesday, witnesses were cross-examined while CCTV footage of the events leading to the murder was played. However, media personnel and lawyers not related to the case were asked to leave the courtroom.

On December 1, the counsel of Zahir, the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, filed a petition saying that his client was suffering from severe mental ailment.

Zahir's counsel seeks medical examination, says client suffering from severe mental ailment

The petition further said that it was necessary to determine his client's health through an authorised medical board according to the commands of the legislature and local and international law.

Background

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.