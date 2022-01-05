ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,666 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.11%)
BR30 20,146 Increased By 54.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,254 Decreased By -136.5 (-0.3%)
KSE30 17,808 Decreased By -51.7 (-0.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares fall on tech weakness; China Mobile up in Shanghai debut

Reuters Updated 05 Jan 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares fell on Wednesday as weakness in technology stocks continued to drag on the overall market, with China's market regulator levying new fines against leading technology names.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.81% at 3,602.74 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.67%, with info tech firms down 2.7%, the semiconductor sector down 3.94% and industrial firms down 2.39%.

** Weakness in technology firms mirrored global markets, but in a fresh reminder of regulatory overhang in China, the country's top market regulator on Wednesday announced fines against Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd, and Bilibili Inc for failing to properly report about a dozen deals.

China stocks slip on first trading session in 2022 as tech shares weigh

** Real estate shares continued the previous day's rebound, with a sub-index tracking the sector up 3.44%.

** Worries over developer China Evergrande Group's near-term debt obligations saw some relief as the company announced a bondholder meeting to discuss delaying repayment.

** Evergrande shares were down 0.62% at midday.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.32% to 8,072.54, while the Hang Seng index was down 0.85% at 23,092.83.

** The Hang Seng Tech index succumbed to global weakness affecting the sector, falling 3.54%, as heavyweight Meituan dropped 9.43%.

** China Mobile Ltd shares gained 3.8% by midday in their Shanghai debut on Wednesday after the company raised 48.7 billion yuan ($7.64 billion) in China's biggest public share offering in a decade. Its Hong Kong shares rose 5.52%.

The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.67%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.77% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 2.02%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.86%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.04%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3723 per US dollar, unchanged from the previous close.

Chinese shares

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

China shares fall on tech weakness; China Mobile up in Shanghai debut

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Swelling import bill: Covid-19 vaccine purchase identified as primary reason

Proposed transaction of Discos: PC fails to hire financial advisers

Tarin lays copy of ‘mini-budget’ in Senate amid uproar

Effective Jan 1: GST on POL products increased

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

Withdrawal of textile policy termed ‘deadliest U-turn’

4 new assets to be added to Sukuk structure: Rs300-400bn borrowing from IB sector to bridge fiscal deficit

Digital mode of payment: Deadline extended to Jan 31st

Read more stories