ANL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
AVN 101.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.65%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
FFL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FNEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
GGGL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.62%)
GGL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
GTECH 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 6.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
PIBTL 7.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.63%)
TELE 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.99%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.59%)
TREET 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.36%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
UNITY 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
WAVES 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
YOUW 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.07%)
BR30 20,067 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.12%)
KSE100 45,350 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Bangladesh's Mominul hails 'unbelievable' Test win in New Zealand

AFP 05 Jan 2022

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: An ecstatic Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque was lost for words at his side's shock eight-wicket win over world champions New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

It is the first time Bangladesh have won in New Zealand, and Mominul could not contain his emotion when Mushfiqur Rahim clouted a boundary off Kyle Jamieson to seal the famous victory by eight wickets.

"I can't describe it. It's an unbelievable thing," Mominul, who was not out 13, said after hugging Mushfiqur and waving to the Bangladesh team and support staff.

It was not only a boost for Bangladesh cricket but it also severely dented New Zealand's hopes of retaining their world Test crown.

In one of cricket's biggest upsets, Bangladesh arrived in New Zealand on the back of a 2-0 home series loss to Pakistan and less than seven months since New Zealand had won the World Test Championship by beating India in the final in England.

New Zealand, 130 behind after the first innings, were only 17 runs in front at stumps on day four with five wickets remaining, but Mominul said he refused to contemplate victory until it happened.

"Honestly, I couldn't sleep yesterday because of the pressure and I didn't know what will happen today," he said, adding that after poor preparation for the tour, Bangladesh had deliberately not focused on winning, or on New Zealand, but on executing their own plans.

"It was very important to win the Test match, everyone knows we have to improve our Test cricket, (but) we didn't focus on the result, we focused on the process," he said.

"If you think it's going to be tough it will be tough."

After a loss and a draw away to India last month, the Black Caps had expected to sweep the two-Test series to get back in the World Championship race, particularly before South Africa arrive in February.

India, with wins away over England and South Africa, have made a strong start as have Australia who have swept the first three Ashes Tests against England, while Sri Lanka have a 2-0 series win over the West Indies.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham rejected suggestions the Black Caps may have underestimated Bangladesh.

He said his team prepared as for any Test but "they certainly outplayed us through the five days".

"We know we've got to turn up and play our brand of cricket and unfortunately we couldn't quite do that for five days here."

The second Test starts in Christchurch on Sunday.

New Zealand Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque world Test crown

