ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,669 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.06%)
BR30 20,138 Increased By 46.8 (0.23%)
KSE100 45,272 Decreased By -119.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,818 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Digital mode of payment: Deadline extended to Jan 31st

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 05 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: To avoid penalty on the corporate sector, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted another extension to the sector to switch to digital mode of payments, up to January 31st, 2022.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an income tax circular 11 of 2021-22, here on Tuesday, on the extension in deadline stipulated under Section 21(Ia) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Tuesday that the FBR had deferred implementation of the digital mode of payment by the corporate sector till the effective date is notified by the Board under the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021.

Legally speaking, the deadline for the corporate sector for switching over to the digital mode of payments expired on December 31, 2021, and it is now applicable from January 1, 2022.

Now, the FBR has issued the circular to cover the intervening period from the date of the issuance of the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 and passage of the said bill.

Corporate sector: FBR defers implementation of digital mode of payment

The circular would also ensure that the FBR would not penalise the corporate sector for not shifting over to digital mode of payment.

The proposed, Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 is not law till passed by the Parliament and assent given by the president.

Technically, the digital mode of payment for the corporate sector becomes applicable from January 1, 2022.

If the FBR issues Income Tax Circular for further extension, it would not be applicable in January 2022, the tax experts added.

The income tax circular issued on Tuesday said: In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (hereinafter “the Ordinance”) and taking cognizance of various representations filed by the taxpayers, the FBR is pleased to extend the deadline for digital payments by corporate sector stipulated under Section 21(1a) of the Ordinance up to January 31, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR Income Tax Ordinance 2001 digital mode of payment

