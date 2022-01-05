ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
CJP says will again become lawyer after retirement

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday emphasised on rule of law in the society and termed law as the “biggest weapon” in the country. The chief justice stated this, while addressing a function held in connection with project celebrations of ‘Lawyers Complex’ adjacent to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building.

President of District Bar Association Islamabad Chaudhary Fareed Hussain Kaif advocate and secretary DBA Liaqat Manzoor Kamboh advocate invited him to attend the lawyers’ function. Addressing the participants, Justice Ahmed said that he does not differentiate between a lawyer and a judge.

The CJP said he himself is a lawyer and only difference between the two is that a judge sits on the bench, while a lawyer argues the case. He continued that after his retirement, he would also return to the legal fraternity.

He also stressed on the implementation of law in the society, saying this country should be ruled and run as per law. He termed the law as the “biggest weapon” in the country.

Talking about the recent tension between the lawyers and the IHC judges, he said, “I deemed that most of the situation has come to normalcy and if there is still something and lawyers come to him for its solution then, he would also make effort to resolve it.”

The CJP further said that working of bar and bench is same because the lawyer presents the case and the judge decides the same and both are working for the implementation of law and also believe in the rule of law.

He added that the judge and a lawyer both believe in independence of judiciary and the Constitution and they ensure the provision of fundamental rights to the people.

