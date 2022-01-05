Pak-Afghan friendship bus service may be resumed soon

PESHAWAR: Pakistan and Afghanistan are likely to resume Pak-Afghan Friendship Bus Service soon to facilitate the people of both countries. In this connection, a meeting held here with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair for preparing security plan and code of conduct for the transport service.

Those who attended the meeting included Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khyber Mansoor Arshad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Imran Yousafzai, SP Security Nabi Khokhar, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Tariq Hassan, DSP Special Branch (Police), Riaz-ul-Islam and administrative officers of other concerned agencies attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting decided to hire the services of a better standard transport company and tender of the purpose will be issued on January 14. Through Pak-Afghan Friendship Bus Service a fleet of 80 buses with 40 buses by each country will transport passengers under the auspices of the Government of Pakistan from Peshawar to Jalalabad and then under the auspices of Afghan government from Jalalabad to Peshawar.

