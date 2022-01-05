ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
How much more will India regress?

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “The echo of truth” carried by the newspaper recently. The writer,...
05 Jan 2022

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “The echo of truth” carried by the newspaper recently. The writer, Andleeb Abbas, who is ruling party Member of National Assembly, has reacted strongly but plausibly to an event in India that has called for genocide of Muslims. According to her, “this is an ethnic cleansing declaration.

Indian government’s reaction: complete silence. But silence is consent. Consent to mass murder. Consent to human decimation. Consent to crime. Consent to violence. Consent to inhumanity. Hate based on fake imagery provokes frenzy that makes logic redundant and lies truthful. In Modi’s India it is not just Muslims but Christians too that are suffering badly at the hands of Hindu extremists.”

Videos of this event in which Hindu religious leaders called for mass killings of Muslims have gone viral. That India has regressed unimaginably since the election of Narendra Modi government in 2014 is a fact.

The Narendra Modi (prime minister)-Amit Shah (home minister) duo has been working overtime to please the ultra-right Hindus in India and abroad, particularly the US where a sizeable number of RSS members/supporters are based. The global community, however, is maintaining a criminal silence over whatever is happening in India against minorities at this point in time.

S.K.R. (New York, the US)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Narendra Modi India RSS Modi govt

