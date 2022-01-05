How much more will India regress?

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “The echo of truth” carried by the newspaper recently. The writer, Andleeb Abbas, who is ruling party Member of National Assembly, has reacted strongly but plausibly to an event in India that has called for genocide of Muslims. According to her, “this is an ethnic cleansing declaration.

Indian government’s reaction: complete silence. But silence is consent. Consent to mass murder. Consent to human decimation. Consent to crime. Consent to violence. Consent to inhumanity. Hate based on fake imagery provokes frenzy that makes logic redundant and lies truthful. In Modi’s India it is not just Muslims but Christians too that are suffering badly at the hands of Hindu extremists.”

Videos of this event in which Hindu religious leaders called for mass killings of Muslims have gone viral. That India has regressed unimaginably since the election of Narendra Modi government in 2014 is a fact.

The Narendra Modi (prime minister)-Amit Shah (home minister) duo has been working overtime to please the ultra-right Hindus in India and abroad, particularly the US where a sizeable number of RSS members/supporters are based. The global community, however, is maintaining a criminal silence over whatever is happening in India against minorities at this point in time.

S.K.R. (New York, the US)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022