US outlines deal with AT&T, Verizon over 5G delay

WASHINGTON: US transportation officials told wireless carriers the government will not seek any further delays in deployment of 5G wireless service beyond Jan. 19 absent any “unforeseen aviation safety issues,” according to a previously unreported letter.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson disclosed details in a joint letter late Monday to AT&T and Verizon Communications, outlining the agreement to delay C-Band wireless deployment by two weeks that had been set to begin Wednesday.

The agreement “will give us additional time and space to reduce the impacts to commercial flights,” they wrote. “We are confident that your voluntary steps will support the safe coexistence of 5G C-Band deployment and aviation activities, helping to retain America’s economic strength and leadership role around the world.”

The attached “final term sheet” said unless “unforeseen aviation safety issues” arise the U.S. agencies “will not seek or demand any further delays of C-Band deployment, in whole or in part, including a delay of return to routine operations.”

An industry official told Reuters the deal gives them assurances they will be able to begin deployment this month.