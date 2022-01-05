Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
05 Jan 2022
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'22 113.43 117.68 113.37 117.00 11:53 - 3.77 14163 113.23
Jan 04
May'22 111.10 114.53 110.95 114.34 11:53 - 3.43 5236 110.91
Jan 04
Jul'22 108.64 111.25 108.43 111.15 11:53 - 2.65 2688 108.50
Jan 04
=================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.