ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
FTSE 100 hits fresh 1-1/2 year high

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

LONDON: Britain’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday in the first trading session of 2022, after its best annual gain in five years, following signs the Omicron coronavirus variant is less likely to derail the global economic recovery.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.6%, closing at its highest since February 2020, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.8% in a catch-up rally after a long holiday weekend.

Financials led gains, with banking and life insurance stocks adding 4.8% and 3.2% respectively.

“A higher rate cycle always calls for a better performance for the banks as it’s going to be helpful in their profits, especially their interest rate margins,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

The yield on two-year British government bonds hit its highest since late October after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said new measures were not needed now to fight the Omicron variant. London-listed airline stocks soared, with Wizz Air, EasyJet and British Airways-owner IAG gaining between 7.5% and 10%, after Hungary-based Wizz Air reported strong load factor data.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to hold a COVID-19 news conference later in the day, amid a surge of the Omicron variant that has led to record high coronavirus cases and hit staffing numbers at hospitals. The FTSE 100 gained 14.3% in 2021, its best annual performance since 2016, helped by gains in commodity-linked and industrial stocks. British retailers gained 1.0%, tracking global sentiment, even though footfall in shops in the days after Christmas was 24.5% lower than the same week in 2019, Springboard analysts said.

