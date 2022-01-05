ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Oil rises 1.5% as OPEC+ agrees to planned output increase

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

Oil prices rose 1.5% on Tuesday as OPEC+ producers agreed to stick with their planned increase for February based on indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have only a mild impact on demand.

Brent crude was up $1.15, or 1.5%, at $80.13 a barrel, its highest since November, by 13:33. p.m. EST (1833 GMT) and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1 cents, or 1.31%, to $77.09.

"The oil market is bullish today as a result of optimism sourced from today's monthly OPEC+ meeting, which is helping oil prices trade higher," said Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen.

OPEC+, comprising of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, agreed to stick to its planned increase of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in oil output in February. Its decision reflects easing concern of a big surplus in the first quarter, as well as a wish to provide consistent guidance to the market.

"It appears that the market is making the bet that OMICRON is the beginning of the end of COVID-19," said Scott Shelton, an energy specialist at United ICAP.

Oil starts 2022 with rally towards $79 as Omicron impact concerns ease

Britain's vaccine minister said people being hospitalised with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom were generally showing less severe symptoms than previously.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that while some sectors were being disrupted by the surge of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, there was no risk of it "paralysing" the economy and stuck to a forecast of 4% growth for France's GDP in 2022.

Global manufacturing activity remained strong in December, suggesting Omicron's impact on output had been subdued.

However, analysts warned OPEC+ may have to change tack if tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine flares up and hits fuel supplies, or if Iran's nuclear talks with major powers make progress, which would lead to an end to oil sanctions on Tehran.

"We think these two events represent major wildcards that could quickly alter the price trajectory and test OPEC's rapid response mechanism," RBC analysts said in a note.

Libyan output is likely to be about 500-600,000 bpd lower in the coming weeks, more than offseting the planned monthly increase in OPEC+ production, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics Caroline Bain said.

Libya's state oil firm said on Saturday oil output would be reduced by 200,000 bpd for a week due to maintenance on a main pipeline, adding to disruptions two weeks ago after militia blocked operations at the Sharara and Wafa oilfields.

However, Bain said Capital Economics remained of the view that as OPEC+ continues to raise production in the coming months and demand growth normalises, oil prices will come under downward pressure. Capital Economics' year end-2022 forecast for Brent crude is just $60 per barrel.

Both benchmarks saw some volatility in trading earlier in the day after Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said he expects the U.S. central bank to need to raise interest rates two times this year, reversing his long-held view that rates will need to stay at zero until at least 2024.

European gas prices also soared more than 30% on Tuesday after low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as colder weather approaches.

Higher prices for the fuel boosts oil demand as utilities switch to burning crude, rather than natural gas.

