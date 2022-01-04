ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Durand Line 'incidents' will be addressed via diplomatic channels: Taliban spokesman

  • Taliban FO spokesperson says issue has given rise to need for authorities of two sides to address the problem
BR Web Desk | Reuters 04 Jan 2022

Taliban foreign ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi has said that recent incidents along the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan have "given rise to the need for authorities of the two sides to address the problem," adding that the issue will be addressed "through diplomatic channels."

"IEA believing in addressing problems through understanding, talks and good neighborliness, will address this issue through diplomatic channels," he said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

On Monday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, accepted that there were "some complications" over the matter.

The foreign minister said that the matter was being discussed with the Afghan Taliban government, blaming "certain miscreants" for blowing such incidents out of proportion.

Earlier this week, a video circulated on social media showed Taliban soldiers had seized spools of barbed wire.

Last month, Reuters reported that Taliban fighters in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries.

Pakistan strengthened relations with major powers in 2021: Quresh

The border incident happened the day foreign delegates from around the world gathered in Islamabad for a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 miles) border despite protestations from Kabul.

Afghan Taliban Afghan talks Shah Mahmood Quershi foreign ministry Durand Line

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Durand Line 'incidents' will be addressed via diplomatic channels: Taliban spokesman

Omicron cases rise to 101 in Karachi as Sindh mulls closing schools

PTI only political party to use legal system of funding: Fawad

Khawaja Asif defamation case: IHC sends notice to PM Imran

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee opens 2022 with 0.14% fall

FO condemns online harassment of Muslim women in India

Investors cheer positive triggers as KSE-100 up 1.12%

Pakistan's textile exports see upward trajectory in Dec: MoC

US sets global record of over 1 million daily Covid-19 cases

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

Gold firms above $1,800 per ounce as pandemic, inflation risks linger

Read more stories