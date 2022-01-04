Durand Line 'incidents' will be addressed via diplomatic channels: Taliban spokesman

Taliban foreign ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi has said that recent incidents along the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan have "given rise to the need for authorities of the two sides to address the problem," adding that the issue will be addressed "through diplomatic channels."

"IEA believing in addressing problems through understanding, talks and good neighborliness, will address this issue through diplomatic channels," he said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

On Monday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, accepted that there were "some complications" over the matter.

The foreign minister said that the matter was being discussed with the Afghan Taliban government, blaming "certain miscreants" for blowing such incidents out of proportion.

Earlier this week, a video circulated on social media showed Taliban soldiers had seized spools of barbed wire.

Last month, Reuters reported that Taliban fighters in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries.

Pakistan strengthened relations with major powers in 2021: Quresh

The border incident happened the day foreign delegates from around the world gathered in Islamabad for a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 miles) border despite protestations from Kabul.