ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy, bank stocks propel Indian shares amid COVID-19 surge

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended Tuesday higher, fuelled by gains in energy and bank stocks, even as a sharp spike in domestic coronavirus cases forced the country's capital to impose weekend curfews.

At the closing bell, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.02% at 17,805.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 1.14% higher at 59,855.93. Both indexes notched their third consecutive session of gains.

Authorities in Delhi on Tuesday ordered people to stay home over coming weekends as COVID-19 cases quadrupled in a week, while India reported 37,379 new infections in the last 24 hours, the highest since early September.

Experts suspect the highly transmissible Omicron variant has begun to overtake the Delta variant, but analysts say investor sentiment remains intact as reports suggest it might not derail economic recovery.

Indian shares close out 2021 with best gains in four years

Lifting the blue-chip indexes in Mumbai were shares of oil-to-telecoms heavyweight Reliance Industries that climbed 2.4%. Reliance's telecom arm is reportedly planning its largest ever rupee bond sale for up to 50 billion rupees ($670.83 million) worth of notes.

That also helped the Nifty energy index close 2.28% higher, its best day in over a month. State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp added 3.3% after it named a new top boss.

The Nifty Bank index extended its rally with gains of 1.15%. Government-owned State Bank of India rose 2.7%, while private lenders Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were up 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively.

Yes Bank closed 3.2% higher after reporting a growth in net advances and deposits for the December quarter.

On the downside, Vedanta's shares slumped as much as 6.7% after the mining conglomerate reported third-quarter production numbers. Vedanta was the top loser on the Nifty metal index, which lost 0.38%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Energy, bank stocks propel Indian shares amid COVID-19 surge

Khawaja Asif defamation case: IHC sends notice to PM Imran

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee opens 2022 with 0.14% fall

FO condemns online harassment of Muslim women in India

Investors cheer positive triggers as KSE-100 up 1.12%

Pakistan's textile exports see upward trajectory in Dec: MoC

US sets global record of over 1 million daily Covid-19 cases

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

Gold firms above $1,800 per ounce as pandemic, inflation risks linger

Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

7.34mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 37% YoY: PCGA

Read more stories