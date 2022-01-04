ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Medvedev, Zverev impress to keep ATP Cup hopes alive

AFP 04 Jan 2022

SYDNEY: Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev both clocked impressive victories on Tuesday as they ramped up preparations for the Australian Open by keeping Russia and Germany on track at the ATP Cup.

US Open champion and world number two Medvedev bounced back after being shocked by Frenchman Ugo Humbert at the weekend to crush Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-2.

Third-ranked German Zverev, meanwhile, came through a workmanlike 6-4, 6-4 clash against American Taylor Fritz, his second straight win of the new season.

Seventh-ranked Italian Matteo Berrettini also tasted victory, responding after he was upset by De Minaur on Sunday to battle past Humbert 6-4, 7-6 (8/6).

Medvedev, who will be the second seed at this month's Australian Open after defending champion Novak Djokovic confirmed his participation, said afterwards he had taken painkillers before the match, because of soreness.

"Before the match, to be honest, I was not feeling great," he said.

"I didn't tell it to anybody from my team because I had to go out there and try to win. I took some painkillers and was able to play some good tennis."

He said he was sore after a near three-hour singles match on Sunday followed by a tough doubles rubber.

His win sealed the tie 2-0 for the defending champions' second group win after Roman Safiullin earlier ground past James Duckworth 7-6(8/6), 6-4 in the other singles match.

Germany also enjoyed a win with Jan-Lennard Struff giving them a 1-0 lead with a gutsy 7-6 (8/7), 4-6, 7-5 victory over big-serving John Isner, who smashed 34 aces, before Zverev wrapped up the tie.

"In general, it was at a good level for second match of the year, a high intensity and hard hitting," said Zverev. "Most important is that Team Germany won."

The victory kept Germany's ATP Cup hopes alive after they lost to Britain in their opener, with only the top nation from each of the four groups progressing to the knockouts.

Last year's runners-up Italy suffered a disappointing defeat on Sunday against Australia, largely down to Berrettini losing in straight sets to De Minaur.

But he made amends against Humbert, winning 85 percent of his first-serve points.

"A really tough match, especially in these conditions. He's a great server, a tricky player, a lefty," said the Italian, who dominated with his serve, sending down 18 aces.

"It's a big weapon that I have and when it is working like this, it helps me a lot."

World number 10 Jannik Sinner set Italy on their way, defeating France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in the opening singles, rallying from a break down in the second set.

"It's never easy playing against him, it was the third time already. The first set I was under control. In the second set I dropped a little bit of intensity," said Sinner.

Rinderknech defeated Sinner on clay in Lyon last year, and appeared primed to push for another upset, but one error allowed the Italian back on serve and he made no mistake from there.

France are now 0-2 at the tournament, having also lost to Russia.

In the day's other tie, Canadian world number 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime edged Britain's Cameron Norrie, ranked a place below him, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 after teammate Denis Shapovalov crashed to Dan Evans in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev ATP Cup Daniil Medvedev

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Medvedev, Zverev impress to keep ATP Cup hopes alive

Khawaja Asif defamation case: IHC sends notice to PM Imran

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee opens 2022 with 0.14% fall

FO condemns online harassment of Muslim women in India

Investors cheer positive triggers as KSE-100 up 1.12%

Pakistan's textile exports see upward trajectory in Dec: MoC

US sets global record of over 1 million daily Covid-19 cases

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

Gold firms above $1,800 per ounce as pandemic, inflation risks linger

Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

7.34mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 37% YoY: PCGA

Read more stories