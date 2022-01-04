ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields hover near 2-month highs

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

LONDON: Ten-year bond yields in the euro area hovered near their highest levels in around two months on Tuesday, a day after a surge in US Treasury yields kept bond investors on edge over rising inflation and tighter monetary policy.

US 10-year Treasury yields jumped 12 basis points on Monday, while two-year yields surged to their highest levels since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic first sparked turmoil across world markets.

US and European bond yields were on steadier ground as London markets reopened after Monday's holiday, but yields held close to their highs.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was a touch lower on the day at -0.14%, having briefly touched a new two-month high in early trade at around -0.12%.

"Bond markets haven't been able to catch a bid since the holiday season began and yesterday's sell-off in US Treasuries serves as a foretaste of what could follow in a year of elevated inflation and prospective monetary tightening," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

Italian 10-year yields also touched a two-month high, rising to almost 1.23% in early trade.

Yields were broadly higher across the Italian curve as investors also anticipated new supply in a month typically busy for European bond issuers.

Italy is expected to announce shortly the sale of a BTP bond with a maturity of between 15 and 30 years, two market sources said on Monday.

Germany, the euro area's benchmark bond issuer, is expected to sell two-year bonds later this session.

Data meanwhile showed France's European Union-harmonised consumer price index rose 3.4% in December from a year earlier.

10 year US Treasury yields Eurozone bond yields Ten year bond yields

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Euro zone bond yields hover near 2-month highs

Pakistan's textile exports see upward trajectory in Dec: MoC

China central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS

Pakistan’s banking sector maintains growth momentum in Q3CY21: SBP

Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

7.34mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 37% YoY: PCGA

‘Mini-budget’: Delay of a few days doesn’t really matter: Tarin

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Nepra may grant KE quarterly tariff hike of Rs4.80

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

Read more stories