ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain's jobless number posts record fall in 2021

AFP Updated 04 Jan 2022

MADRID: The number of registered jobless in Spain posted a record drop in 2021 as the relaxation of pandemic restrictions boosted its key tourism sector, official statistics showed Tuesday.

The number of people registered as being out of work dropped by 782,232 last year over 2020 to stand at 3.1 million at the end of December, the labour ministry said.

That is the biggest drop since the current statistical series began in 1996 and the lowest number of jobless in the month of December since 2007, it added.

The number of registered jobless fell by 2.4 percent, or 76,782 people, in December from November -- the 10th consecutive month of falling unemployment figures.

"The date once again reflects the progress of Spain's recovery," Socialist Prime minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted.

Spain's tourism-dependent economy contracted by 10.8 percent in 2020, one of the worst results among industrialised countries.

But the eurozone's fourth-largest economy returned to growth in the second quarter of this year as global tourism picked up.

Before the pandemic hit in spring 2020, Spain was the world's second-most popular tourist destination after France, and the sector accounted for around 12 percent of the economy.

Spain welcomed 28.2 million foreign tourists during the first 11 months of the year, 9.9 million more than in the previous year, national statistics institute INE said Tuesday.

The Spanish government had hoped to attract around 45 million tourist visits in 2021, approximately half the figure for 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Spain jobless labour ministry

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Spain's jobless number posts record fall in 2021

Khawaja Asif defamation case: IHC sends notice to PM Imran

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee opens 2022 with 0.14% fall

FO condemns online harassment of Muslim women in India

Investors cheer positive triggers as KSE-100 up 1.12%

Pakistan's textile exports see upward trajectory in Dec: MoC

US sets global record of over 1 million daily Covid-19 cases

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

Gold firms above $1,800 per ounce as pandemic, inflation risks linger

Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

7.34mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 37% YoY: PCGA

Read more stories