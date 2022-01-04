ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 hits fresh 1-1/2 year high in upbeat start to the year

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday in the first trading session of the year after its best yearly gain in five years following signs that the Omicron coronavirus variant was less likely to derail the global economic recovery.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.1% at 0805 GMT, hitting new highs since February 2020, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.2%.

Financials led gains, with banking and life insurance stocks adding 1.9% and 0.9%.

UK's FTSE 100 gained 14.3% in 2021, recording its best annual performance since 2016, helped by gains in commodity-linked and industrial stocks.

British retailers gained 2.4%, tracking global sentiment, even though footfall in shops in the days after Christmas was 24.5% lower than the same week in 2019, Springboard analysts said.

Focus will be on key consumer credit, mortgage and manufacturing data later in the day.

Amigo Holdings fell 3.1% after the subprime lender said it had redeemed early 184.1 million pounds ($247.89 million) worth of senior notes due in 2024, as part of a new rescue plan laid out last month.

UK's FTSE 100 coronavirus variant Omicron

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 hits fresh 1-1/2 year high in upbeat start to the year

Pakistan's textile exports see upward trajectory in Dec: MoC

China central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS

Pakistan’s banking sector maintains growth momentum in Q3CY21: SBP

Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

7.34mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 37% YoY: PCGA

‘Mini-budget’: Delay of a few days doesn’t really matter: Tarin

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Nepra may grant KE quarterly tariff hike of Rs4.80

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

Read more stories