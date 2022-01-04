ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.71%)
ASL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
AVN 100.95 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.61%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.59%)
FNEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.78%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
PRL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.62%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
TELE 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
TPL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.72%)
TREET 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.24%)
TRG 122.82 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.95%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.87%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 53.5 (1.16%)
BR30 19,962 Increased By 473.8 (2.43%)
KSE100 45,228 Increased By 341.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 17,781 Increased By 134.6 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China locks down city of 1.2 million after three virus cases

AFP 04 Jan 2022

BEIJING: More than one million people in a city in central China were being confined to their homes on Tuesday after three asymptomatic coronavirus cases were recorded in the country's latest mass lockdown.

Beijing has pursued a "zero Covid" approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the virus first emerged.

But the strategy has come under pressure with a series of recent local outbreaks and with just a month to go until the Winter Olympics.

Yuzhou, a city with a population of around 1.17 million people in Henan province, announced that from Monday night all citizens were required to stay home to control the spread of the virus.

The announcement was triggered by the discovery of three cases in the last couple of days.

People in the central area "must not go out", according to a statement posted Monday, while all communities will set up "sentinels and gates to strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures".

The city had already announced that it was halting bus and taxi services and closing shopping malls, museums and tourist attractions.

China reported another 175 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, including five in Henan province and eight more in a separate cluster linked to a garment factory in the eastern city of Ningbo.

Although the reported cases are low compared with elsewhere in the world, new coronavirus infections in recent weeks have reached a high not seen in the country since March 2020.

There were 95 fresh cases recorded in Xi'an Tuesday -- a historic city of 13 million people in neighbouring Shaanxi province -- which has been under lockdown for nearly two weeks.

Xi'an has reported more than 1,600 cases since December 9, although numbers in the last few days have started to slide compared to last week's figures.

Local authorities deemed to have failed in preventing virus outbreaks in China are often fired or punished, prompting a series of ever-stricter responses from provincial governments as they try to stamp out any cases quickly.

In Xi'an, two senior Communist Party officials in the northern city were removed from their posts over their "insufficient rigour in preventing and controlling the outbreak".

And last month, China's disciplinary body announced that dozens of officials were punished for failure to prevent the outbreak in the city.

The spike comes as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month.

coronavirus cases China locks down central China asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

China locks down city of 1.2 million after three virus cases

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

China central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

Turkish lira weakens as inflation soars to highest in Erdogan era

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Nepra may grant KE quarterly tariff hike of Rs4.80

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

Read more stories