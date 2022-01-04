ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 99.31 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.91%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.55%)
GGL 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
GTECH 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
SNGP 35.06 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.4%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.72%)
TREET 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
TRG 120.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.05%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,630 Increased By 20.7 (0.45%)
BR30 19,740 Increased By 250.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,033 Increased By 145.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 17,700 Increased By 53.7 (0.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zverev, Berrettini win to keep ATP Cup hopes alive

AFP 04 Jan 2022
ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GER) TENNIS , AUSTRALIAN OPEN, MELBOURNE PARK, MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, GRAND SLAM, HARD COURT, OUTDOOR, ITF, ATP, WTA, 2020, © TENNIS PHOTO NETWORK — © TENNIS PHOTO NETWORK
ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GER) TENNIS , AUSTRALIAN OPEN, MELBOURNE PARK, MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, GRAND SLAM, HARD COURT, OUTDOOR, ITF, ATP, WTA, 2020, © TENNIS PHOTO NETWORK — © TENNIS PHOTO NETWORK

SYDNEY: Top-10 stars Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini both clocked solid victories on Tuesday as they ramped up preparations for the Australian Open by keeping Germany and Italy on track at the ATP Cup.

German world number three Zverev came through a workmanlike 6-4, 6-4 clash against American Taylor Fritz, his second straight win of the new season.

Seventh-ranked Italian Berrettini, meanwhile, bounced back from a shock defeat to Australia's Alex Di Minaur on Sunday to battle past Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-4, 7-6 (8/6), who upset US Open champion Daniil Medvedev at the weekend.

"In general, it was at a good level for second match of the year, a high intensity and hard hitting," said Zverev. "Most important is that Team Germany won."

Earlier Jan-Lennard Struff gave Germany a 1-0 lead with a gutsy 7-6 (8/7), 4-6, 7-5 win over big-serving John Isner, who smashed 34 aces.

"It's always tough against John," Struff said. "I had played him four times before and lost four times. So I'm very happy to get the win for my team today."

The win kept Germany's ATP Cup hopes alive after they lost to Britain in their opener, with only the top nation from each of the four groups progressing to the knockouts.

Last year's runner-up Italy suffered a disappointing defeat on Sunday against Australia, largely down to Berrettini losing in straight sets to Di Minaur.

But he made amends against Humbert, winning 85 percent of his first-serve points.

"A really tough match, especially in these conditions. He's a great server, a tricky player, a lefty," said the Italian, who dominated with his serve, sending down 18 aces.

"It's a big weapon that I have and when it is working like this, it helps me a lot."

World number 10 Jannik Sinner set Italy on their way, defeating France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in the opening singles, rallying from a break down in the second set.

"It's never easy playing against him, it was the third time already. The first set I was under control. In the second set I dropped a little bit of intensity," said Sinner.

Rinderknech defeated Sinner on clay in Lyon last year, and appeared primed to push for another upset, but one error allowed the Italian back on serve and he made no mistake from there.

France are now 0-2 at the tournament, having also lost against defending champions Russia.

Russia and Australia, who both won their opening matches, meet in the evening session with Medvedev playing Di Minaur.

Canada, spearheaded by Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, face Britain in the other night tie.

The Canadians fell to the United States in their opener while the Cameron Norrie-led British upset Zverev's Germany.

Australian Open Alexander Zverev ATP Cup Matteo Berrettini

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Zverev, Berrettini win to keep ATP Cup hopes alive

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories