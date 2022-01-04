PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to establish centres of excellence in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for research in major crops such as cotton, wheat, and rice. While chairing a meeting on Agriculture Transformation Plan in the country, the premier also directed to set up calf-raising centres and introduce better artificial insemination techniques for the growth of livestock and the improvement of milk production in the country.

He said that agriculture in Pakistan will be revolutionised with the introduction of better mechanisation tools and the ICT-enabled extension services.

Olive cultivation and shrimp farming on commercial scale are need of the hour to ensure food security in the country. It will also help in improving exports, he added. The prime minister reiterated that the launch of Kissan Card will facilitate farmers to buy machinery and agriculture inputs.

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

He directed all the provincial chief secretaries to take effective steps for availability of urea by putting a check on its illegal transportation to neighbouring countries, especially Afghanistan. The prime minister was informed that administrative steps are being taken against individuals involved in creating artificial shortage of urea.

The meeting was attended by Industries Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam, Planning Minister Asad Umar, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and senior officers concerned. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan joined the meeting via video link.

