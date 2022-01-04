ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.11%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.26%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 39.4 (0.86%)
BR30 19,489 Increased By 156.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,887 Increased By 290.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,647 Increased By 144.9 (0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple becomes first U.S. company to hit $3 trillion market value

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

Apple Inc on Monday became the first U.S. company to hit $3 trillion in market capitalization, thanks to investor confidence that the iPhone maker will keep launching best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and metaverse.

On the first day of trading in 2022, the company's shares hit a record of $182.88 in mid-day trading.

The world's most valuable company is the first to reach the milestone as investors bet that consumers will continue to shell out top dollar for iPhones, MacBooks and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music.

"The linchpin to Apple's valuation re-rating remains its Services business which we believe is worth $1.5 trillion in the eyes of the Street," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said.

"Being the first company to join the $3 trillion club is a 'flex-the-muscles moment' for (CEO Tim) Cook & Co."

Apple shared the $2 trillion market value club with Microsoft Corp, which is now worth about $2.53 trillion. Alphabet, Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms have market value above $1 trillion.

Apple set to amass $3trn in market capitalization

The rapid embrace of technologies such as 5G, AR/VR and artificial intelligence has also helped these stocks become market darlings as investors moved towards cash-rich companies and away from businesses that have been more sensitive to economic growth.

Apple's quick adoption of 5G, a technology that has broad implications in the future, provided a big boost. It recently launched iPhone 13 in its second wave of phones with 5G technology.

In China, one of Apple's biggest markets, it continued to lead the smartphone market for the second straight month, beating rivals such as Vivo and Xiaomi, recent data from CounterPoint Research showed.

Apple's stock touched a record high of $182.88, which multiplied with its 16.4 billion outstanding shares helped the iPhone maker breach the $3 trillion mark in market capitalization. The shares were last up 2.5% at $182.09.

Meanwhile, the broader market was set to extend a recovery from the pandemic shock, led by Tesla Inc and followed by Apple and Nvidia.

Microsoft Apple nvidia Amazon 5G technology iPhone 13 U.S. company

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Apple becomes first U.S. company to hit $3 trillion market value

Pak-China Business and Investment Forum launch: PM stresses on export enhancement

At least six killed, 35 injured in Bahawalpur bus accident

Follow SOPs, we don't want to impose strict restrictions: Murtaza Wahab

SBP launches licensing and regulatory framework for digital banks

KSE-100 opens 2022 with 0.65% gain, closes near 44,900 level

Muzzammil Aslam appointed spokesperson Energy Ministry

Erdogan says he will visit Saudi Arabia in February

‘End of an era': Cricket fraternity bids farewell to Mohammad Hafeez

Iran not at point of recognising Taliban's government

Read more stories