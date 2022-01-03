Italy reports 68,052 coronavirus cases on Monday, 140 deaths

MILAN: Italy reported 68,052 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, against 61,046 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 140 from 133.

Italy has registered 137,786 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and has reported 6.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 12,333 on Monday, up from 11,756 a day earlier.

There were 103 new admissions to intensive care units, one less than on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,351 from a previous 1,319.

About 445,321 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the last day, compared with a previous 278,654, the health ministry said.