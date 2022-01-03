ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.11%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.26%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 30.5 (0.67%)
BR30 19,460 Increased By 127.8 (0.66%)
KSE100 44,760 Increased By 163.7 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,607 Increased By 105.1 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tokyo daily coronavirus cases hit 103, highest since Oct 8

Reuters 03 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Daily coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit the highest since Oct. 8 at 103 cases on Monday, the Tokyo government said as more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 come to light.

There have been fears of a rebound in coronavirus cases as highways and airports filled with travelers during the New Year's holidays.

The number of new cases in Tokyo has been on the rise since the end of last month and Monday's figure is up from 84 the previous day.

The number of new daily infections in Okinawa, which hosts popular beach resorts, reached 130 on Monday, the highest since Sept. 25, public broadcaster NHK reported.

coronavirus infections

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo daily coronavirus cases hit 103, highest since Oct 8

MoC withdraws textile, apparel policy 2020-25?

Pakistan reports over 700 Covid-19 cases for first time since October 2021

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

Former Pakistan captain Hafeez calls time on international career

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Turkish lira slides 5%, eyes on surging inflation

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

India's Future Retail asks court to declare arbitration with Amazon illegal

Read more stories