ANL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.89%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
ASL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.31%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
FNEL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.98%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.04%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.02%)
JSCL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.81%)
NETSOL 94.51 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
PACE 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.48%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.8%)
TELE 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 118.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.38%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 32 (0.7%)
BR30 19,476 Increased By 143.6 (0.74%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By 144.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 17,572 Increased By 70.5 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
US Defence Secretary Austin contracts Covid-19

AFP 03 Jan 2022

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reported Sunday that he has contracted Covid-19, as the highly infectious Omicron variant sweeps across the United States.

Austin's symptoms were "mild" and he will quarantine at home for the next five days, the Pentagon chief said in a statement.

Austin said he is fully vaccinated and boosted, which had "rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been."

"The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce," Austin said. "I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one."

Austin said he was last in contact with President Joe Biden on December 21, more than a week before he started to experience symptoms and he tested negative for the virus that morning.

He will retain all authority and attend key meetings and discussions virtually "to the degree possible," he said in the statement.

Austin is the latest high-profile US official to contract Covid-19 as the Omicron variant drives a record surge in infections.

Several prominent members of Congress recently revealed they had tested positive for the virus. Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki contracted Covid-19 in October.

