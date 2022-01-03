ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.12%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
ASL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.31%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.89%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.98%)
GGL 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.02%)
JSCL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.81%)
NETSOL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.15%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.48%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.8%)
TELE 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 32 (0.7%)
BR30 19,477 Increased By 144.6 (0.75%)
KSE100 44,735 Increased By 139 (0.31%)
KSE30 17,573 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stokes says no ambition to be England captain

AFP 03 Jan 2022

SYDNEY: Ben Stokes insisted Monday he has no ambition to be England captain with the star all-rounder throwing his support behind under-pressure incumbent Joe Root and beleaguered coach Chris Silverwood.

Root will become his country's longest-serving Test skipper at the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Wednesday, surpassing predecessor Alastair Cook's 59 matches in charge.

But he is under the gun after overseeing three consecutive heavy defeats to Australia with some pundits, including Ricky Ponting and Geoff Boycott, scathing about his captaincy.

There are few obvious viable candidates to replace him with vice-captain Stokes at the top of the pile, a move championed by former captain Mike Atherton, among others.

But the 30-year-old said he was not interested.

"I've never really had an ambition to be a captain," he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"Captaincy is more than about setting fields, picking the team, making decisions out there in the middle. A captain is someone you want to go out and play for. Joe Root is someone I always want to play for."

Stokes has led England once previously, a Test defeat by West Indies in 2020 when Root was on paternity leave.

Atherton is among those who believes 31-year-old Root's time is almost up and that Stokes could do the job.

"Root has been a good England captain, and has always carried himself superbly and is an incredible ambassador for the sport," he wrote in his column for The Times last week.

"But having done the job for five years and having had three cracks at the Ashes, including two awful campaigns in Australia, it is time for someone else to have a go.

"Ben Stokes is a viable alternative, having done an excellent job as a stand-in briefly in the summer," he added.

However, Stokes said he doesn't believe Root is ready to give up the role.

"I don't sense that at all with Joe," he said. "He's brought this team a long way. He's done some great things.

"Obviously, this series hasn't gone too well, not from a captaincy point of view, but from a team and results point of view.

"It's totally Joe's decision," he added.

Stokes also backed Silverwood, who will miss the Sydney Test after a family member contracted Covid-19. He is in isolation in Melbourne with batting coach Graham Thorpe expected to fill in.

"All the hype in the media recently about their futures, it's your job to write that, but they know full well they have the support of everyone in there and that's all that matters," Stokes said.

England Ben Stokes BBC Ricky Ponting Alastair Cook Chris Silverwood Geoff Boycott

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Stokes says no ambition to be England captain

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

‘Fake’ undertaking for Nawaz: govt to approach LHC for action against Shehbaz

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

Africa duty-free trade programme: US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

Lillah Jhelum dual carriageway: PM for allocation of funds

FBR’s Board-in-Council decides to establish Toshakhana

Read more stories