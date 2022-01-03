ANL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.82%)
ASC 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
ASL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.86%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.67%)
GGGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.69%)
GGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.7%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.02%)
JSCL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 32.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.74%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
NETSOL 94.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.37%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.89%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
TELE 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.7%)
TRG 118.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 28.9 (0.63%)
BR30 19,455 Increased By 122.1 (0.63%)
KSE100 44,718 Increased By 122.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,564 Increased By 61.9 (0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Asian markets get 2022 off to mixed start in thinned trade

AFP 03 Jan 2022

HONG KONG: The new year got off to a mixed start on Monday in holiday-thinned Asian trade, following a healthy run-up at the end of last week, with some cheer provided by data suggesting regional economies improved last month.

However, investors remain shackled by concerns about a range of issues including the fast-spreading Omicron variant, inflation, the removal of central bank stimulus and geopolitical tensions.

While the last few months of 2021 were marked by uncertainty on trading floors, global stocks enjoyed blockbuster rallies in 2021 as economies reopened and lives in most countries returned to some semblance of normal, fuelling optimism that the recovery would stay on track.

Asia shares slip as investors ready for end of 2021

And data showing factory activity picked up last month across the region -- including South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and the Philippines -- provided a little optimism to start the year. The readings come after China posted a better-than-forecast figure on Friday thanks to a dip in commodity prices.

Singapore enjoyed healthy gains thanks to news that the city-state's economy expanded 7.2 percent last year, having suffered in 2020 its worst performance since independence.

Seoul, Taipei and Jakarta also rose, though Manila dipped.

Jun Rong Yeap, of IG Asia, said: "While the rising Omicron spreads may warrant a cautious approach toward reopening, some expectations may be that improved vaccinations will aid to limit the eventual economic impact."

Hong Kong reversed early gains, with tech firms acting as a major drag, while sentiment was also hurt by news that trading in embattled developer China Evergrande had been suspended and providing a reminder of the crisis in China's vast property sector.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Wellington and Bangkok were closed for holidays.

Oil prices edged up slightly as eyes turn to the latest meeting of OPEC and other major producers on Tuesday, where they will discuss plans to lift output in light of the impact of Omicron, which has forced some governments to impose lockdowns and airlines to cancel flights.

The commodity was getting some support from a drop in Libyan output as workers try to fix a pipeline after a militia closed down the country's biggest oilfield.

"I think OPEC+'s decision is a foregone conclusion and Omicron news and data will remain the major influence on oil sentiment," Vandana Hari, of Vanda Insights, said.

"We're likely seeing some bargain hunting (Monday) after a rush to sell at the end of last week."

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 23,352.43

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for public holiday

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for public holiday

Dollar/yen: UP at 115.25 yen from 115.11 yen late Friday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1351 from $1.1370

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3513 from $1.3526

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.00 pence from 84.04

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.3 percent at $78.00 per barrel

New York - DOW: DOWN 0.2 percent at 36,338.30 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,384.54 (close)

-- Bloomberg News contributed to this story --

