215 Hindu yatrees perform religious rituals at Teri Samadhi

KARAK: As many as 215 Hindu yatrees including 159 from neighbouring India, other countries and Pakistan on Sunday performed their religious rituals in the Samadhi of Shri Pram Hans Maharaj here at Teri.

The convoy of yatrees arrived in Pakistan through Wagah border and then reached Peshawar by air. They were later transported to Teri Samadhi at district Karak in tight security. Karak Police have made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion.

The security was directly supervised by the District Police Officer (DPO) Karak, Shafiullah Jan while SP Investigation Zahir Shah was monitoring the security situation at Teri Samadhi. Three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) along with a heavy contingent of police was deployed at Samadhi.

Hindu pilgrims have expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and attributed it to high level protocol.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) and patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vanwani while appreciating the security arrangements said that Karak Police had performed their duties with full responsibility.

He said that the government of Pakistan was providing full support to promote religious tourism in the country. He further said that the arrival of Hindus Yatrees at Teri Samadhi will open a new chapter of friendship and confidence between both countries.