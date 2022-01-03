ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Lord Daniel, Governor discuss Pak-UK ties, Afghanistan and Kashmir

APP 03 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Lord Daniel Hannan, Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party for British Affairs and a member of the British House of Lords called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here at Governor House on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed Pak-UK relations, the current situation in the region, Afghan peace process, Kashmir dispute and other matters.

Daniel Hannan appreciated Pakistan’s role in eradicating terrorism and Afghan peace process. He also thanked the governor for inviting him to Pakistan and assured full support of Pakistan’s narrative on the eradication of terrorism and the Afghan peace process.

On this occasion, Punjab governor urged the United Kingdom to play its role in peace in Afghanistan and the eradication of poverty and unemployment from there. He said that Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is exemplary. The whole world has to come on one page for peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding that overcoming poverty and unemployment there is mandatory for peace. If the world does not stand with Afghanistan then peace will only be a dream. “We all have to work together for peace and stability in the world,” he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that ignoring the current situation in Afghanistan would not be in the interest of the world in any way so without any delay all countries including Britain must play their role in the protection of humanity and peace in Afghanistan. Instability in Afghanistan will be catastrophic for the whole world and the world cannot afford such a situation.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar highlighted the ongoing atrocities on Kashmiris and violence against minorities in India to British House of Lords member Daniel Hannan and said that the world must take notice of human rights catastrophe in India.

