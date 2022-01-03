ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Sindh LG law: JI’s protest enters third day

Recorder Report 03 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s protest against the black law, aimed at squeezing powers of city government, has entered into the third day on Sunday as the JI leadership rejected the pressure to change the venue from outside the Sindh Assembly building.

Besides a large number of people, delegations from various cooperative societies, organisations and interior areas of the province visited the sit-in to express solidarity and share their own ordeal.

At one point of the sit-in, protestors chanted slogans against the Sindh government, legislators and the police when heavy contingent of the law enforcers cordoned off the venue of the sit-in.

Volunteers of JI Youth held a blood donation camp at the sit-in. Daleem was also cooked on the occasion for the participants of the sit-in.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the JI is a peaceful party and believes in peaceful struggle so the sit-in has been continued for three days without any violence.

However if the government attempted to disrupt the peaceful protest it will have to face the consequences, he said, adding that not only Sindh secretariat will be blocked but sit-ins will also be spread across the city if the Sindh government uses force against the protestors.

He further said that the protest was aimed at recovering the usurped rights of the people in Karachi and other areas of the province.

The JI leader said that government will realise the situation in Karachi once its ministers will be back in Karachi after enjoying their holidays.

He said that the government will have to deliver the due rights of Karachi. He also demanded jobs for the youth of Karachi. Engr Naeemur Rehman made it clear that the JI will continue its struggle till the Sindh government repeals its black law that resulted in further less powers for the local government setup.

He also criticised the PTI and the MQM for increasing miseries of masses. He also highlighted the injustices to the affected people of various projects in the city.

