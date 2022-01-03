ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Saudi shares make positive start to 2022 despite Covid cases

Reuters 03 Jan 2022

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian shares began 2022 on a positive note, in spite of a jump in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The largest Gulf state, with a population of around 30 million people, registered 1,024 new coronavirus infections and one death on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.5%, with Al-Rajhi Bank and Alinma Bank gaining 1% and 3.5% respectively.

In Qatar, the benchmark ended flat, as gains in financial shares helped cap losses in industrial stocks. Sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan jumped 4.3%, while Industries Qatar was down 1.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.2%, as the country’s lone cigarette maker fell 0.8%.

Cleopatra Hospital Group, however, gained 2.6% after MCI Capital Healthcare Partners acquired a 22.99% stake at 5.0 Egyptian pounds ($0.3193) per share, valuing the group at an equity value of 8.0 billion Egyptian pound.

The index booked a yearly gain of 10.2%.

The UAE market was closed as it shifted to a working week of four and half days with a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the start of 2022, while other markets were closed for new year holidays.

