Ericsson brings $31m investment in country: minister

APP 03 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: The efforts of Federal Minister for Information, Technology, and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq to attract foreign investors started yielding the required results as the Ericsson, the world’s largest telecommunications company has brought its $31 million investment in Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the minister said, the Ericsson would spend the money on setting up an offshore operations center, technology training and 5- G Research and Development in Pakistan.

During a meeting the other day, the Amin Ul Haque and Chairperson of Ericsson Pakistan at Ericsson Middle East and Africa Ekow Nelson had discussed digitalization, skill development, and training for engineers in line with the vision of Digital Pakistan.

During the meeting, Ekow Nelson said, “Ericsson is committed to expansion and diversification to bring investment and the best technology to Pakistan in line with the vision of Digital Pakistan. The successful meeting with the Ministry is promising and we are looking forward to the future of technological advancement in the country.”

