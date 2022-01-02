23rd March anti-inflation protest will bring down PTI govt: Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that the opposition parties’ anti-inflation march on March 23 will bring down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Fazl said that the government had brought inflation, poverty, and instability in the country and that the anti-inflation march will bring an end to the suffering of people.

He said that the victory of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) was a clear indication that the incumbent government had lost people’s confidence, and that masses now wanted to get rid of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

He claimed that the second phase of LG polls will prove to be even more devastating for the ruling party.

PDM to hold 'anti-inflation march' in Islamabad on March 23

Fazl maintained that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will lead the anti-government march in Islamabad.

He said that the PDM does not consider Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) as its rivals, and urged that everyone should join their movement to end the ‘puppet regime.’

To a question about the speculated return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Maulana said it was his country, and he should return to Pakistan to take this movement forward.

The PDM convener also stressed that Afghanistan needed peace and Pakistan should play its pivotal role in trying to bring peace to the country as well as in the region.

Criticising the mini-budget, the JUI-F chief said that after the approval of the new finance bill, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will go under the custody of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government will have to borrow from commercial banks.