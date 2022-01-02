ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt spent Rs250 billion on vaccine procurement in 2021: Asad Umar

BR Web Desk Updated 02 Jan 2022

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Sunday that the government spent more than Rs250 billion from its budget to procure Covid-19 vaccines in 2021, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, the minister said that the government did not wait for provinces to set aside a budget for procurement and used its own to purchase vaccines as soon as possible.

“We did not let politics affect our handling of coronavirus and distributed the Covid vaccine among provinces without any political discrimination or prejudice,” Asad said.

As a result, the government successfully met its target, which was set in May last year, to fully immunise 71.5 million people by the end of 2021, he added.

Omicron in Pakistan: Asad Umar says 'clear evidence' another Covid wave beginning

Responding to a tweet by a PPP leader saying Sindh was unable to procure vaccines as per law, the minister said there was not any law that stopped any province from purchasing vaccines.

Earlier on Sunday, the minister had urged people to show caution and follow standard operation procedures (SOPs) against the coronavirus, as another wave of Covid-19 was in the offing.

In a tweet, Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said that “Genome sequencing shows a rising proportion of Omicron cases particularly in Karachi.”

He said that the outbreak had been expected for the last few weeks.

“Remember: wearing a mask is your best protection,” he urged.

Asad Umar vaccine procurement COVID vacine Omicron in Pakistan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Govt spent Rs250 billion on vaccine procurement in 2021: Asad Umar

23rd March anti-inflation protest will bring down PTI govt: Fazlur Rehman

Fresh spell of rain expected in Karachi, other parts of Sindh from Jan 4: Met office

Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal

Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid

Saudi shares make positive start to 2022 despite COVID cases

Record cargo shipped through Egypt's Suez Canal last year

Dravid hails 'phenomenal' Kohli heading into second Test against South Africa

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire, says army

Hascol and its senior management: FBR decides to initiate audit

Read more stories