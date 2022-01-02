ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Dravid hails 'phenomenal' Kohli heading into second Test against South Africa

Reuters Updated 02 Jan 2022

JOHANNESBURG: India coach Rahul Dravid believes a run of big scores from Virat Kohli is just around the corner and praised the work ethic and leadership of his captain ahead of the second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers on Monday.

India wrapped up a 113-run victory on Thursday in the first game of the three-match series at Centurion Park, where Kohli continued his run of low scores that has seen him unable to profit from good starts to his innings.

Dravid admitted there had been a lot of "noise" around Kohli in the last few weeks after he was axed as captain of the One-Day International side, causing some controversy back home.

But he said there were no concerns about his form with the bat as India seek a first-ever Test series win in South Africa.

"Virat has been phenomenal over the last 20 days we have been here, the way he has trained and connected with the group," Dravid told reporters on Sunday.

Kohli eyes historic series victory for India over South Africa

"I could not speak more highly about him and the way he has committed to his own preparation and his own practice. On and off the field he has been a fantastic leader.

"We were in a very good space leading into the first Test and a lot of that was led by Virat. It is a pleasure to work with someone like him. He batted well but cannot convert those starts."

Dravid believes the runs will come for Kohli, who has not scored a Test century in more than two years.

Shami reaches 200 wicket landmark as India take control

He has managed 652 runs in his last 14 Tests at an average of 26.08, almost half his career average of 50.34.

"I really feel there is going to be a big run of scores coming in from him," Dravid said. "It might not happen in the next game, though I hope it does, but it will click in place.

"He has been a credit to himself and Indian cricket in the last few weeks."

India Cricket South Africa Virat Kohli Rahul Dravid

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Dravid hails 'phenomenal' Kohli heading into second Test against South Africa

SBP's independence in Pakistan's interest: Fawad

Fresh spell of rain expected in Karachi, other parts of Sindh from Jan 4: Met office

Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021: Politically exposed persons: FBR can disclose info

Tough decisions taken for sake of economic growth: MoF spokesperson

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire, says army

Corporate sector: FBR defers implementation of digital mode of payment

Hascol and its senior management: FBR decides to initiate audit

Five dead, 21 injured in bus accident south of Moscow

Newly-opened, redesignated business accounts: Banks required to inform FBR about particulars

Read more stories