Tahir Bhatti takes charge of PPCBL President

KARACHI: President/CEO of the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited (PPCBL), Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti took over charge of his office. Bhatti is high profiled Banker with over 30 years of enriched Banking experience in almost all major areas of Banking with large and mid tier Financial Institutions.

He has been part of senior management teams of Askari Bank, ABL and Faysal Bank. Prior to joining PPCBL, during last four years he has been working as SEVP/Head Retail Banking & Head Public Sector Business and External Communications with Faysal Bank.

Bhatti is MBA from IBA, Lahore and M.Com from Hailey College of Commerce, Lahore. He is also a qualified DCMA and fellow of Institute of Bankers in Pakistan (IBP). He is certified Director from IBA, Karachi and remained on Board of Faysal Asset Management Ltd.

