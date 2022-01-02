Kotler Impact launches ‘Essentials of Modern Marketing’ book

KARACHI: Kotler Impact has recently launched its book ‘Essentials of Modern Marketing’ in Pakistan, written by the marketing guru himself Philip Kotler.

It is for the first time that an international book has incorporated success stories of Pakistani organizations as case studies. Jaffer Business Systems is one of the 16 distinguished companies from Pakistan that are mentioned in this book. Students in Pakistan and other developing countries are used to studying the case studies/success stories of foreign companies as part of their textbooks, and they would hardly relate with their products and services. Now, they will study about the companies, the products, or services of which they either avail or see around them. This is a breakthrough for Jaffer Business Systems being the only tech company covered in Kotler’s Book - bridging the gap between the academia and corporate sectors.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Sheikh Tariq, (Regional Sales Head of Jaffer Business Systems) said, “It’s a moment of great privilege for the entire Jaffar Business Systems after getting recognized in one of the top-tier marketing books.”

