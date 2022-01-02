ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
PIA arranges special flight for Hindu pilgrims

Recorder Report 02 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has transported Hindu pilgrims from Lahore to Peshawar through special arrangements.

According to the details, after the refusal from Indian Civil Aviation (ICA) to operate in Indian airspace under the pressure of Indian national airline, the PIA has transported its Indian passengers to Pakistan via the Wagah border through special arrangements.

District Manager Lahore Abdul Moqadam Khan welcomed the delegation of Indian pilgrims led by MNA Ramesh Kumar on behalf of the PIA CEO Arshad Malik at Wagah. Later, the delegation of around 161 Hindu pilgrims was taken to Peshawar from Lahore via special flight.

CEO PIA said that the airline was making special arrangements for the promotion of religious tourism in Pakistan and added that in 2021, the airline had expanded its Northern area operations and also operated special flights for Hindu pilgrims.

Furthermore, he said that in 2022, the airline had planned to expand its operation further and added that PIA was also arranging different packages for Hindu pilgrims for Besaki and other religious events.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PIA special flights Hindu pilgrims Indian Civil Aviation

