Efforts of working women lauded

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, paying tribute to the Pakistani women who were supporting and earnings livelihoods for their families through their knowledge and skills, said that our women were equally talented and had got skills like other women in developed countries and they were also promoting our culture, as well.

Addressing at a seminar on “Women in Trade - Export Readiness 101”, organized jointly by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, International Trade Centre, UK Aid and other organizations at Expo Centre Hyderabad, he lauded the efforts of different organizations for providing a platform to poor women and their families to get themselves financially stable. He said by planning such projects we could not only promote our local handicrafts but also it would help eradicating poverty from our country.

