ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas marks best year since 2016 amid global price surge

Reuters 02 Jan 2022

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures on Friday closed out their biggest yearly gain in five powered mostly by strong demand for US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports helped by an initial surge in global prices.

The contract climbed to its highest in more than a decade, at about $6.5 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) earlier in 2021.

But the last quarter of the year was still its worst since the third quarter of 2008, with the market pressured by a subsequent retreat in European prices with forecasts projecting a milder-than-expected winter.

“Earlier in the year US production was down and we had global demand really start to take off. Now we’re seeing a change in the complexion in the US market because we’re on the path of being a major LNG exporter and that’s rewriting the way that prices move,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

“We’re getting more tied to the global market.”

Front-month gas futures rose 16.9 cents, or about 5%, to settle at $3.730 per million British thermal units. For the year, the contract jumped over 47%, its biggest yearly percentage rise since 2016.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 462 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 US states, higher than the 30-year normal of 441 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day’s average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Preliminary data from Refinitiv showed output in the US lower 48 has averaged 97.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top November’s monthly record of 96.5 bcfd.

The amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants has averaged 12.2 bcfd so far in December, now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares with 11.4 bcfd in November and is likely to beat the monthly record of 11.5 bcfd set in April.

LNG US natural gas Phil Flynn LNG global prices

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

US natgas marks best year since 2016 amid global price surge

Govt to import pulses to bridge supply-demand gap

Tough decisions taken for sake of economic growth: MoF spokesperson

Appointment of Nepra Members: PD asks CD to implement amended rule of power law

Newly-opened, redesignated business accounts: Banks required to inform FBR about particulars

Resolution of dispute on JJVL LPG plant: Petroleum Div asked to submit summary to ECC

Corporate sector: FBR defers implementation of digital mode of payment

QTA for 1Q: Discos want to pass Rs17.85bn burden onto consumers

EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green

Dec CPI up 12.3pc YoY

Hascol and its senior management: FBR decides to initiate audit

Read more stories