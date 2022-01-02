ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Spot Rate unchanged amid tight supply position

Recorder Report 02 Jan 2022

LAHORE: The Spot Rate remained unchanged. The market remained bullish and the trading volume remained low. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18000 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 245 per kg.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder told that cotton will not be available in the month of January. New crop of cotton will arrive in June. He also said that prices of cotton and cotton related products like yarn and Banola increased by 60 percent during 2021.

He also told that that price of Punjab’s Phutti attracted per 40 kilograms prices from Rs 6000 to Rs 8000. Cotton of Sindh was traded from Rs 15000 to Rs 19000 per maund, Punjab’s cotton was traded from Rs 16000 to Rs 18500 per maund.

cotton spot rate cotton rates Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman

